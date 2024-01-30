There are difficult days in the Deportivo Cali, due to the poor results at the beginning of the Colombian League. However, the tense atmosphere originates from abroad after the death threats against the DT Jaime de la Pava and some players. This Tuesday the team won again and has a break.

Some people, wrongly called fans, published the contact numbers of the 56-year-old coach and Diego Quintero, the club's director, on social networks.

After this leak, both the Barranquilla coach and several people from the club received several death threats. Both players and the coaching staff would not feel safe.

Coach Jaime de la Pava was satisfied with his team's first victory of the season.

Before the game there were doubts about the coach's future at the sugar club. However, The victory against Fortaleza, 2-0, gave a new lease of life to the team and the coach.

“There was one objective, to win. Surely there are aspects in the development of the game that the team is applying that is different from what we want. Another objective was to get a clean sheet. That allows us to gain confidence in the balance that is required. The individual Surely there are sporting forms of each one that are winning, the competitive rhythm is required and we are in it. We are growing,” the sugar coach said in principle.

Later, De la Pava was consulted about the threats and his future at Deportivo Cali. “Football is the reflection of society, what we live, intolerance. One learns to interpret what they command. How I receive it, threatening, without any valid criteria or argument. One understands the position of a club and the fans. We know what We are playing. That is why we bring winning people with character, it is to unite so that the team is solid. This is not blowing and making bottles. It leaves me calm that winning players arrived. Just as I received those messages, I received many from people supporting me, who believe in the project. I have to change my number. More than half of Colombia has my number, I have it collapsed. It is impossible to manage communication on my cell phone. The only thing is to win on the field… I am calm and my conscience is clear. “They haven't given me anything.”

The tensions came after Deportivo Cali tied their two League games: it was 2-2 against Deportivo Pereira on matchday 1, and 3-3 against Alianza FC. Now the team was reunited with victory.

