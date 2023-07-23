Jaime de Aguirre, Minister of Cultures of Chile, in Coquimbo (Chile), on July 22, 2023. Juan Guajardo (Ministry of Cultures)

Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage of the Chilean Government since last March, when President Gabriel Boric made a cabinet change on the one-year anniversary of his term, Jaime de Aguirre (71 years old, Concepción) has faced four difficult months in a portfolio that is in charge of coordinating the activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup d’état. In early July, the presidential advisor on these matters, the writer Patricio Fernández, left office after a group of parliamentarians from the ruling party, especially from the Communist Party, and some 160 human rights groups, accused him of playing down the coup and asked for his resignation.

De Aguirre, linked to the center-left, is the author of the anthem of the No, a key piece of the campaign with which the opposition defeated the Pinochet dictatorship in the 1988 plebiscite. The businessman and producer arrived in March to put out the fires that the Ministry of Culture was facing, but since then, the fire has not stopped: from the complaints of the Chilean delegation for the poor organization and promotion of the Santiago section at the Buenos Aires Book Fair, through vacancies in the headquarters of the Book Council to a nationwide strike of book workers. ministry for five weeks.

The straw that seemed to break the camel’s back was the refusal of the Ministry of Culture to allow Chile to be the guest of honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2025. The episode ended with President Gabriel Boric publicly asking De Aguirre to try to reverse the decision. Minister De Aguirre reviews his decision and the measures they have adopted in a telephone interview from Coquimbo, 460 kilometers north of Santiago, where he is participating in a series of activities to commemorate the coup.

Ask. Is the conversation polarized around the 50th anniversary of the coup?

Answer. The country is quite polarized in general, but these are conversations that cannot be avoided. You have to put them on the table, invoke memory, talk about democracy and look to the future with a certain perspective. In that sense, I feel quite calm.

Q. For the human rights lawyer, PC deputy Carmen Hertz, “the commemoration cannot be just an artistic or cultural event”

R. This has been a mixture of cultural, commemorative events, conducted by the Government, by the State, but there have also been a large number of very important events by civil society, human rights groups, political parties, etc.

Q. One of the criticisms of the groups of victims of human rights violations, in the midst of the controversy with Patricio Fernández, was the lack of involvement.

R. The groupings are many, first of all. Secondly, we have probably been gradually improving our relationships and coordination to make that happen. I am very grateful to Patricio Fernandez for his contribution. And, of course, he had the greatness to step aside when he saw that the conversations had gotten a bit tangled, and these things happen.

Q. What tension did the departure of Fernández reveal regarding the views of the left on the coup d’état?

R. In tasks like this there is not necessarily an exactly identical look among all the people who participate. Here we are talking about human beings commemorating a very painful, very powerful event, in which we have installed this concept of defense of democracy and looking to the future, in addition to memory. These topics obviously bring conversation.

Q. Part of the left accused Fernández of being a denier.

R. He is not a denier.

Q. This week they launched Trees for Memorya plantation of native trees in different public and private spaces and memory sites of the 16 regions of Chile, as a memory and tribute to the victims of the dictatorship

R. We were in the San Joaquín municipality of the capital, in front of the Cuatro Álamos detention center, one of the best known, which was very important and in front of which trees were officially planted for memory. For us, it has a very important symbology that has been increasingly understood: it is about counteracting all the incursions of death that we suffered during the dictatorship and replacing it with the hope of life that trees give us, both in their relationship with the earth, and in their duration of life, which is what, like democracy, requires care. We are going to plant more than 2000 in all regions.

Q. At what stage is the attempt for Chile to be the guest of honor again in 2025 at the Frankfurt Fair?

R. It is a huge, extraordinarily big commitment. And not only in money. It has been said that we did not go to Frankfurt for money, but that is not so. The administrative commitment involved is very large. There was little preparation, in addition to the whole issue of money, so we preferred to postpone. This topic did not seem good to President Boric and with good reason, because he is a man closely linked to culture and, therefore, he has every right – and probably every duty – to give lines on the matter.

Q. And you?

R. I have a responsibility that I personally assume: we are working so that instead of 2025, we will be the hosts in 2026, 2027 or 2028, that is, later. But we are in contact and in very cordial conversations with the fair.

Q. President Boric publicly asked to try to revive his decision [”Esta decisión no pasó por mí ni me fue comunicada oportunamente. Yo le manifesté al ministro De Aguirre mi discrepancia, porque considero que gastar en cultura es una tremenda inversión, no es un gasto”, dijo].

R. We discussed it, but it was not possible. We are on top, it is not easy. But the response to the fair is that we probably can in 2027 and that we are working on it, so that it can be as soon as possible. Apart from that, it is important to point out that Chile is not going to disappear from the Frankfurt fair. Chile will attend, as it has participated many times and takes its production and participates in the businesses that are transacted. That keeps us very calm.

Q. When you arrived at the ministry in March, was the formal invitation already issued?

R. It was not completed. It’s not like we turned down an invitation that came on a gold card. No, it’s not like that. It’s a guest of honor application that comes with a host of other responsibilities. He’s running to be listed as a guest of honor given special treatment, but the responsibilities are daunting. We do not reject an invitation, but we give up the application process, which is different.

Q. Is this invitation to apply sent to only one country?

R. I do not think so. And it is not the first time that a country has given up participating. Canada, France did it and, therefore, we are not facing a catastrophe for not having wanted to. But hey, I respond to the coordinates given by the President of the Republic, which I consider very accurate. He asked me to try to be there by 2025 and it couldn’t be done. But we will be in 2027, 2026.

Q. Why didn’t you discuss with the president if he attended as a guest of honor?

R. Because I thought that we had within the powers of the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage.

Q. And was it not?

R. Okay, yes. In fact we gave up, we are not going, and the president did not think it was a good idea. We talked about it, we tried to reverse it and it couldn’t be done.

Q. Was money the main reason for turning down?

R. I have not reflected on what reason was before and what is after, but above all it is important to know that it is too short a time. Frankfurt requires setting up an office, translating a huge number of books, it’s not a matter of going or not going.

Q. Was it a mistake to give up on Chile being the guest of honor in 2025? [ya en 2026 no estará este Gobierno]

R. It’s debatable, it’s debatable… but I don’t think it’s an error, let alone a conscious error. I asked them [a los organizadores de la feria] postpone it and so it happened. It is also not good to participate as a guest in a mediocre way. It seems to me that the preparation of four or five years of applications is saying something.

Q. In the last year there have been a series of strikes in the sector. Several have risen, but the National Folkloric Ballet (Bafona) continues. This week they filed a protection appeal against their ministry and denounced that they were being threatened for being on strike.

R. That is sadly false. Secondly, the appeal they filed with the Court of Appeals has been declared inadmissible, but we are trying to rebuild the relationship as soon as possible. Bafona is a very substantial contribution, so we are working to overcome this long situation.

Q. Four of the six headquarters of the Book Council have been interim for months. What is going on there?

R. We are talking with the undersecretariat about it to be able to expedite those causes. It is not easy to fill those slots, but we are working to solve it as soon as possible.

Q. What has slowed them down so much?

R. The search for specialized people is not easy.

Q. Is there a lack of specialized people in certain areas of the cultural world?

R. I don’t know if they are missing, it is a very hard word. What we are trying to do is to do the best possible and the undersecretary is dedicated to the subject. It is not a situation that we are looking for, nor that we do not want to do it. There is nothing suspicious behind. We just want to do it, but do it right.

Q. At what stage is the Cultural Heritage project [moderniza la institucionalidad y actualiza las categorías de protección]?

R. We are in the process of preparing all the indications for a bill that is already in the Senate in the second process.

Q. When do you think the law can be counted on?

R. We are working to have it in the first quarter of next year.