After having been in the media spotlight for having suddenly withdrawn from RPP, Jaime Chincha is back in the news after speaking about the protests by transporters and farmers that have been triggered due to the rise in the price of fuel, food and fertilizers.

Along these lines, the journalist made use of his social networks to comment on the chaos that has been generated by infiltrated criminals, and also made a comparison between the discomfort caused by the social outbreak in Chile —which was triggered by the rise in fares on the public transportation system—and disapproval of the problem of protests blocking highways and causing property damage.

What did Jaime Chincha say in his networks?

The former television host began his Twitter thread commenting on the famous and questionable phrase of Juan Andrés Fontaine, Minister of Economy of Chile in 2019, before the rise in subway fares: “’Someone who leaves earlier and takes the subway at 7 am has the possibility of a lower fare than today‘. That single statement lit up the entire southern country, and we already know how it ended,” said Jaime Chincha.

Soon, he began narrating the people’s discomfort with the national scene. “Peru, March 2022: President Castillo declares: “Stops and roadblocks are being announced, malicious and paid for by leaders and ringleaders.” That single statement seems to have ignited what is lived today. The parallel inevitably resonates with us (…) there is anger, discontent and crisis that is released without order or leadership in sight. There are four dead, the Government reacts by stumbling and this feeling of chaos increases without solution ”, continued the press man.

Jaime Chincha made use of his social networks to comment on the carrier strike that is taking place in various parts of the country. Photo: Twitter

“Fontaine, in 2019; Castillo, in 2022. Both apologized and, at least in Chile, things did not stop until what happened happened. Although, of course, Chile still maintains a solid institutional seam; Castillo’s Peru has unraveled it to limits comparable only to the 1980s,” Chincha added about the political and economic situation in which the country finds itself.

Jaime Chincha calls on the government to cease the chaos

Finally, before concluding his message on social networks, the communicator warned public officials who look after the well-being of the country and called on the relevant authorities to take action on the matter before we enter into an outburst similar to that of sister country.

“What we are seeing today seems to contain the same citizen discontent capable of stirring up an entire country. If the Government does not face this crisis from the bottom up, it will be facing the beginning of its end”, concluded the former figure of RPP.