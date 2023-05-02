Jaime Chincha surprised viewers by not appearing on channel N. Instead, emil caillaux announced the temporary departure of the journalist and affirmed that the entire team of said television house supports him. “Asking for a break is very brave,” said the colleague, implying that the journalist’s mental health was paramount. Although they did not give much detail about the reasons why the communicator decided to step aside, the other members of the channel indicated that it was for personal reasons.

Jaime Chincha temporarily says goodbye to TV

Katia Cruz and Emil Caillaux welcomed viewers to the Canal N newscast, but Jaime Chincha did not appear. Given this, the journalist spoke about the absence of his colleague and said: “We are taking care of Jaime Chincha’s chair, who se is taking a short break for personal reasons“.

“Vealing someone’s private life does a lot of damage to mental health and acknowledging and asking for a break is very brave. Everyone at Canal N supports him and we trust that he will return with the same strength and serenity as always,” he added.

Jaime Chincha returned to Canal N in 2022

In April 2022, Jaime Chincha confirmed his return to the small screen with channel N. “See you very soon, from where it all began. Very soon, on Channel N, ”said the TV presenter on his Twitter account. This came after he suddenly withdrew from RPP.

Let’s remember that the press man was replaced in the aforementioned medium by Fernando Carvallo. His last appearance on the screens was on Thursday, March 24, 2021.

Jaime Chincha worked for years in a radio and television medium. Photo: LR file

