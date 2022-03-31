the followers of Jaime Chincha They have shouted to heaven, since the journalist would have been removed from RPP in an untimely manner. The press man had his last program last Thursday, March 24, hosting “Nothing is said”, where he changed the program to speak fully about the controversial match between Uruguay and Peru for the Qualifiers.

The driver even publicly apologized to the guests – with whom he already had an agreement for that day’s edition – and promised that on Friday the 25th they would be on the set. However, that Friday he did not appear in front of the screens, so Fernando Carvalho took his place.

Users of social networks warn of the absence of Jaime Chincha

Jaime Chincha’s absence did not go unnoticed by his viewers, who turned to virtual platforms – such as Twitter – to make their rejection felt. His followers assured that the journalist would have been removed from RPP, since rumors have been circulating for weeks and there is even speculation about a possible entry to a well-known channel.

“Jaime Chincha is no longer in RPP Noticias. They haven’t even let him say goodbye to his audience. He has not been in ‘Nothing is said’ since Friday, March 25, ”Laura Grados wrote on said social network.

Jaime Chincha raised his voice in protest after the dismissal of Patricia del Río

This would not be the first time that a similar event has happened on RPP, since, in July 2021, Patricia del Río ceased to belong to said radio station for reasons that were never clarified. At that time, Jaime Chincha and Mabel Hurtas, companions of the journalist, came out to support her with a heartfelt message.

“Patricia del Río has been in front of these microphones for 15 years, her voice will undoubtedly continue to be associated with the radio (…) From here our respect, affection and admiration (…) When I arrived at RPP it was Patricia del Rio who was with me” he indicated at the time.