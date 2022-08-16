Jaime Chincha grabbed hundreds of headlines after abruptly disappearing from PTRa radio station that hosted him for three years to host the program “Nothing is said”. Now, months after his departure, the journalist recounted the incident that he experienced during his last days as a presenter for the television space.

In a recent interview with the communicator Peter Salinasthe driver of N channel He was annoyed when he recalled the time that the producer of the format he was presenting at that time, according to his version, denied him the possibility of touching on the subject of Sodalicio.

“There are interests everywhere and one has to know how to weigh them at the moment when you feel that they no longer let you or there is censorship,” he commented, to later delve into the subject.

Archbishop Eguren and the Sodalicio. Archbishop José Antonio Eguren poses with his spiritual family from the Sodalicio, in which the head of the financial wing, Jaime Baertl Gómez, stands out. Photo: diffusion

What did Jaime Chincha say about RPP?

In an intimate conversation for the YouTube channel of Peter Salinasthe communicator Jaime Chincha revealed that the team PTR he didn’t let me talk about him Sodalicio despite having important information on the case.

“Once, I think he wanted to invite you (Pedro Salinas) or Paola (Ugaz) because something had happened about the case that had to be dealt with (…) I wanted to deal with the subject.” Indian.

Later, he pointed out that, no matter how hard he tried, they flatly denied him that topic for his program, because supposedly someone else would take care of it.

“I went to the producer at the time and told her about the Sodalicio issue, and they vetoed it. ‘No, you don’t play it, someone else is going to play it’ (…). The family did not want to touch the subject and they sent me to say that, please, I do not touch the subject”, manifested.

When did Jaime Chincha resign from RPP?

Because various users of social networks began to speculate about the departure of Jaime Chincha and accused the radio station of throwing it out without notice, the journalistic director Daniel Tintinger He clarified that the journalist was the one who decided to leave to seek new directions.

“I would have liked the journalists who speculate about the departure of Jaime Chincha to call me. The truth is simple: Jaime resigned from RPP two weeks ago to go work for another media outlet, where I imagine they will see it soon, “he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Jaime Chincha resigned from RPP, according to the director. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Jaime Chincha returned to Canal N after abrupt departure from RPP

On April 21, Jaime Chincha He surprised all his followers by announcing that he would return to N channel After his unexpected departure from PTR. The television channel was the one that published a preview, where the journalist is seen as the new ‘pull’ of his team of drivers.