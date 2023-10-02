Jaime Bayly He has ventured into digital platforms after creating his own YouTube channel, in which he dares to tell little-known episodes of his intimate and family life. In a recent video, the nicknamed ‘Terrible Child’ referred to one of his brothers, in this case, Miguel. In this regard, the Peruvian journalist told what his personality was like and also the reasons why he decided to distance himself from this relative. Along these lines, the writer also specified what his daughter Camila in this distance. In this note, we tell you what happened.

What was the personality of Jaime Bayly’s brother like when he was a child?

In the first moment, Jaime Bayly spoke about his brother’s particular personality Miguel in one of his latest videos published on his YouTube channel. The author of ‘The Geniuses’ maintained that his 50-year-old relative was “a danger” when he was a child.

“My mother suffered a lot because of him. She said that he had been born with a criminal, twisted mind, which led him to violence, cruelty, and theft. She took him to psychiatrists, they prescribed him pills, but nothing worked. He cruelly killed small animals when we lived in a house in the country. He liked to torture the ducks, the chickens (…). His intelligence was prone to evil (…). She even hit our dad, who was afraid of her, and got into a fight with our brother Oscar,” revealed the writer.

On the other hand, Jaime Bayly He said that now his brother Miguel He has a family made up of his wife and two children. “He no longer lives in Peru, but in Panama City. He is a rich man, a millionaire. He is prospering there,” said the journalist.

Why did Jaime Bayly distance himself from his brother Miguel and what did his daughter Camila have to do with it?

The reason why the relationship between Jaime Bayly and his brother Michael What broke was that he invited his niece, Camila Bayly, daughter of the popular ‘Niño Terrible’, out.

“Miguel called my oldest daughter, Camila. I don’t know how she got her number. I didn’t have it, he didn’t ask me for it. He called her and asked her out: ‘How about we go get something to eat and go to a club to dance?’ Camila sent me an email saying: ‘I don’t know what to do,’”he told journalist.

After that, James He reproached his brother, who tried to justify his behavior by saying that he only wanted his niece Camila to introduce him to her friends. Upon hearing this, the journalist became even more upset with Miguel Bayly.

“You have put Camila in an embarrassing situation (…). I told her: ‘As if she were your chaperone or pimp’. (…) I was disgusted with him,” said the author of ‘Don’t tell anyone’.

