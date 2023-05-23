Jaime Bayley He is one of the most famous writers in our country. His works and his conduction that he has carried out in different television programs, throughout his career, have given him great recognition and admiration from all his followers. However, in a recent interview, he revealed some episodes of his youth that marked his life, such as the relationship he had with his father. In this note, we tell you about the statements that the writer made about his mother and we will also delve into him.

Jaime Bayly told hard passages of his life in relation to his father. Photo: YouTube capture

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly reveals that he tried to commit suicide and how his father reacted when he told him about it

Who was the father of Jaime Bayly?

Jaime Bayly Llona was the name of the Peruvian writer’s father. According to what the host of the deceased program “El Francotirador” recounted, his parent was born in Lima in 1935; however, before he was 8 years old he fell ill with osteomyelitis and attacked one of his legs, leaving him disabled for the rest of his life.

Due to this evil, his own family sent him to a boarding school in London where he was a victim of bullying.

What did Jaime Bayly’s father do?

With the passing of time, thanks to the fact that his father was a millionaire, Jaime Bayly Llona was able to access important job positions, such as being a bank and automotive director. On the other hand, among his hobbies was riding motorcycles and then he became a gunman.

YOU CAN SEE: What is Jaime Bayly’s biggest fear and why would he walk away from television?

Did Jaime Bayly hate his father?

In one of his columns, Jaime Bayly confessed that he came to hate his father for the humiliating way in which he treated his mother. This generated the rejection of the writer.

“I never saw my father, I didn’t want to see him anymore. I hated him consistently, sincerely. He was a burden, a stain, a shame for me,” he said.

“My father insulted my mother while they were all sitting at the family table. He treated her as stupid, as stupid, as idi***. She made fun of her family, her friends, “said the driver.

Jaime Bayly had a bad relationship with his father. Photo: YouTube capture

When did Jaime Bayly’s father die?

In 2006, Jaimy Bayly’s father died at age 71 after battling cancer. The television host revealed that after this loss, his family could be happy.

“When my father died, my mother finally dared to be happy as she had been happy when she was alone with me or with her parents. These years without my father have been the best of our lives,” she said.

#Jaime #Bayly #father #writer #hated