the peruvian writer Jaime Bayley is back in Lima to present his new book, ‘The Geniuses’in which he recounts the friendship they maintained Mario Vargas Llosa and Gabriel Garcia Marquez before they become enemies. In this sense, the also journalist has appeared in different bookstores to sign his work for his closest fans and for all those who have purchased a copy. The TV host was in Crisol del Ovalo Gutiérrez, a place where he had a tender moment with one of his admirers who quickly went viral on social networks.

A few seconds after this Jaime Bayly reader approached the TV presenter, she was moved to tears and he, moved by her tears, did not hesitate for a second to comfort her. When she was calmer, the writer wrote her a dedication and then took a picture of her with her and left her a kiss on the head that he moved those present.

