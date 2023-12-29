The singer and composer Pedro Suarez Vertiz He died yesterday, December 28, early in the morning due to cardiac arrest. The news surprised thousands of his fans and especially his family and close friends, including the journalist and writer. Jaime Bayly, who that same day uploaded a video to his YouTube account to comment on the matter.

“A genius has died” is the title of the video in which Bayly expresses with great sadness what the departure of 'Peter' means to him. In the audiovisual, he also remembers the anecdotes lived between them and reveals the last words that the composer of 'My car was a frog' wrote to him via email.

What were the last words of Pedro Suárez Vértiz to Jaime Bayly?

In the last message he left you Pedro Suarez Vertiz to his great friend, Jaime Baylyinvited you to visit him, while highlighting the importance of mental health.

“Come with Silvia and bring one daughter or all of them to see a patient with ALS. It will be very illustrative. You will see me writing with my eyes. I do not use a wheelchair and I am the only ALS patient who does not suffer from depression and they have to learn that“, reads Jaime.

Finally, he ends the letter by asking Jaime to also bring his mother because she is his fan. “I order a chifa and that's it,” are the words with which he ends the email and which greatly amuse the journalist as he narrates it.