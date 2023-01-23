Not to believe! Jaime Bayley He revealed that Shakira called him on the phone and invited him to have a date, but he rejected it because at that time he was married. This anecdote was recalled by the writer in his column, giving details of this invitation in Miami when they were both young. As is known, the Colombian artist has been monopolizing covers for her recent shooting against Gerard Piqué in the “Music Session # 53 ″, by Bizarrap. The driver took advantage of the fact that her name is a trend to be able to talk about her.

Jaime Bayly is currently 57 years old. Photo: AFP

Jaime Bayly and his interview with Shakira

In his text of “The Sniper”The writer recalled his interview with the interpreter of “Torture” 20 years ago. He said that there was strong chemistry between the two and, according to what was stated, the singer’s parents would have witnessed such a connection.

“I met her when she came to Miami and she didn’t know how to speak English; when she lived in an apartment on the beach and drove a red convertible car (…) No one had looked at me the way Shakira looked at me that night, ”said Bayly.

“Her parents did not seem surprised that we looked at each other with that impatience or that ardor to know what it was that united us so deeply,” he added in his story.

Shakira wanted to see “Titanic” with him, but he did not accept

He added that Shakira herself called him one day to go to the movies to see “Titanic.” The writer responded with no, because at that time he was married to “Casandra”. In his text, this name would have actually been that of Sandra Masías.

“When, after the interview, she was leaving the studio, (…) she suggested with her eyes that I call her,” she recalled. “But I didn’t call her because he was married to Cassandra and he was unhappy,” added Jaime.

“And it was she, Shakira, brave as always, who called me one day and timidly told me (…) that she invited me to the movies to see Titanic, in those days when we still went to the movies. (…) I told the beautiful immortal singer that I couldn’t go to the movies with her. She never called me again ”, she finished.

This is how Shakira looked at the beginning of her artistic career. Photo: Instagram/@shakira.archive

This Jaime Bayly said about Shakira’s latest song

Jaime Bayly had harsh words about Shakira and Bizarrap’s “Music Session #53″. The television host gave his opinion on the subject in his program.

“The song is not elegant: it is vulgar. If he had asked me for advice, I would have told him not yet, not so soon, do not insult him so much, because after all the scandal will pass and he will continue to be the father of your two children, ”he said.

Jaime Bayly made various comments on Shakira’s latest song. Photo: composition LR/El observador/Shakira/YouTube. Video: The Observer

Jaime Bayly says Harry Styles slept in his bed

Jaime Bayly took the opportunity to talk about his private life. Among these anecdotes, he related that Silvia Núñez had a meeting with the youthful star Harry Styles.

It happens that she forgot some things from the hotel where she stayed with the writer and when she went back to the establishment, she realized that the singer was staying in the suite where he had stayed days before.