This Saturday August 5th, Diego Bertie meets one year after his deathnews that is still painful for Jaime Bayly, the journalist with whom he had a secret romance in his youth until it was revealed in his novel ‘Do not tell anybody’. Although, at the time, the actor did not publicly confirm that he had a relationship with the writer, in 2022 he finally told it on the television program Magaly Medina. The Peruvian TV presenter is still sad when he remembers the departure of the one he deeply loved and, on this anniversary, he dedicates an emotional video to him.

What did Jaime Bayly say on the anniversary of the death of Diego Bertie?

Jaime Bayly has joined the platform of Youtube to create his own channel and, this August 5, he has not hesitated to share and relate a video to Diego Bertie, whom he thought at some point was the love of his life.

“I felt that I had found my life, my destiny. I felt my destiny was to love him, to be close to him, to see him happy.”said the journalist after narrating that they were very happy during their stage as lovers.

“It broke my soul, it broke my heart to know that he had left. Without a doubt, she has been one of the people I have loved the most, that I have admired the most. The actor lives in my heart, he will always be there, I remember him with love and admiration. I want to believe that he is in a better place. He flies high, be happy ”, narrowed.

Did Jaime Bayly want to save Diego Bertie?

In a brief conversation with a reporter from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, Jaime Bayly showed his sadness when they mentioned the actor Diego Bertie. “If I had known that he was thinking of taking his own life, I would have tried to see him and help him (…). It is a subject that hurts me a lot, it still hurts a lot, ”she said with a broken voice.

help channels

The Ministry of Health has two prevention telephone lines for cases of suicide attempts, depression, anguish and other mental health problems at times when one requires immediate attention. All information provided is confidential, according to the entity.

If you need help, you can contact the Telephone Health Guidance and Counseling Service – Infosalud (0800-10828) of the Minsa. There you can communicate with a psychologist specialized in mental health.

