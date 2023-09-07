Jaime Bayley He posted a recent video on his YouTube channel in which he referred to Laura Bozzo, of whom he made a confession. In this regard, the journalist recounted that the lawyer visited him, on more than one occasion, at the hotel where he was staying after she arrived in Lima to give him some cassettes containing the recordings of her program. According to the popular “Niño Terrible”, the former TV host wanted him to recommend her to the Telemundo producers.

“He told me ‘please, I beg you, take this cassette and show it to your friends at Univisión and Telemundo, to see if they dare, to see if they hire me.. My dream is to succeed in the United States.’ And I told her ‘of course, Laura, of course’. Well, I lied to him. It’s a little embarrassing to admit this. I hope she doesn’t get mad at me, but the truth was, ‘how does she think that she’s going to be successful in the United States?’”said Bayly, who never delivered the material to those in charge of the television houses. “I would throw them in the trash directly,” added the journalist.

