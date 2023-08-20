For a long time, Jaime Bayley He preferred to keep his private life off camera. However, he emotionally celebrates and shares each of the achievements of his conceited ones, whom he loves madly. According to the writer himself, his daughter Camila Bayly is about to celebrate another year of life; However, she is not the only thing that excites her, since she also revealed that she has just finished her university studies at a well-known university in the United States.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdVxdQCFGBI&t=405s

“On August 20, she will be 30 years old. Incredible! She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. She studied Finance and has just graduated as a lawyer,” she said.

What did Jaime Bayly say about his daughter Camila?

Jaime Bayly has proven to be a proud father and, whenever he can, he shows off his descendant’s achievements Camila. In a recent video for his YouTube channel, the journalist said that his daughter has just graduated and plans to stay in USA to experience more things related to your professional career.

“She will stay one more year in Philadelphia because she wants to work with a judge. She is extremely intelligent and, above all, she is consistent, strong, and ambitious. When she sets her mind to something, she achieves it. I fully admire her“, he detailed.

Jaime Bayly and his wife, Silvia Núñez, do not sleep together?

The Peruvian writer caused surprise among his followers by revealing that he and his wife, Silvia Núñez del Arco, do not share a room when they have a family trip. According Jaime BayleyThis is because they require a large space to feel comfortable. In addition, both have different habits, so they prioritize feeling good.

“When we travel, we generally pay for two rooms so as not to crowd into one, and ideally the two should be connected by an interior door (…). It’s not because we don’t like each other, but because I snore like a bear in winter. They also turn on the air conditioning and I don’t. And they get up at 9:00 am and go down to have breakfast, and I sleep past noon,” she said.

Jaime Bayly and Silvia Núñez had a girl named Zoe, who is now 13 years old. Photo: Composition LR/ YouTube/Broadcast

