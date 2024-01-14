Jaime Bayly He knows perfectly well that haters are never lacking. That is why he decided to respond to those who dared to address his wife, Silviaas “maintained” through comments on her social networks and on her YouTube channel, to clarify and explain the hard work that Silvia Núñez has at home and with her little daughter.

What happened to Jaime Bayly?

The renowned writer used his YouTube channel to respond to his wife's retractions and stated that he is the one who is kept: “I have never taken my daughter to school, not even one morning. Silvia takes care of my sleep because I get up at 1 in the afternoon, it is she who keeps me, who keeps me asleep and content, she keeps me happy, I am hers kept (…). “It is an injustice to say that she does nothing, she does a million things and she does them well while I am sleeping,” she commented.

Finally, she highlighted that, despite her daily chores, she continues with her work as a writer: “When I'm finally on TV and our daughter is asleep, she writes. In addition to being a mother, my wife and my friend, she is a writer. She is anything but lazy or idle.”, he acknowledged.

Why did Jaime Bayly distance himself from his mother, Doris Letts?

On another occasion and on his same YouTube channel, BaylyHe was encouraged to say, through his YouTube channel, that he is upset with his mother, Doris Letts, following some audios she sent to his wife. According to the journalist, his motherwants to change him and make him a person he cannot be. “She tells Silvia 'this can't go on like this' because of a joke I made to a friend… As she is homophobic, she condemns, deplores, homosexual love. She also told my wife: 'How can you put up with it. Jaime tells you “It's doing terrible damage,” he said.

