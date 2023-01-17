the theme of Shakira with bizarre it was a resounding success. The song dedicated entirely to Gerard Piqué achieved a record number of views on Spotify Y Youtube. Many people have applauded this milestone; however, there have been many detractors of the “Music session #53″. Jaime Bayley He joined the critics and expressed it in his program “El observador”.

“He has released a fierce and vengeful song against his ex-partner, the footballer Gerard Piqué (…). The formidable hit song, this says some European press, ”he initially stated. “For me, she is a goddess (…). Commercially, it is a tremendous success, it is going to earn a lot of money. That does not seem the most important thing to me, what I see as good is that at least Shakira, who is hurt, is bleeding, expresses herself and begins to heal, ”she said. “She needed that relief (…). It’s a song infused with a certain vindictive vulgarity,” she added.