Journalist Jaime Bayly decided to speak out regarding the death of the Peruvian singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, who left the morning of this Thursday, December 28, due to cardiac arrest. Faced with this unfortunate news, the writer remembered the interpreter of 'I'm falling in love' with quite a bit of melancholy: “It's like a brother died for me.” Along these lines, Bayly revealed some exclusive anecdotes that she shared with the famous musician.

What did Jaime Bayly say about the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Jaime Bayly He broke down when talking about the remembered musician Pedro Suárez-Vértiz in a recent video he posted on his YouTube channel. “I am destroyed, devastated. Silvia (my wife) told me the news. I can't believe it… He was always so kind and loyal… He deserves to be in a better place… He was born to compose songs and he did it supremely good”, he said at the beginning.

“He was a genius for making music, but also for thinking about life, for understanding and describing it…. I told him: 'You are our (Bob) Dylan, our (Bruce) Springsteen, you are the voice of our generation.' ..He was just four years younger than me… Forgive me for being emotional, but it's as if a brother had died for me.”he added.

What unprecedented anecdote did Jaime Bayly remember about Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Jaime BaylyIn addition, he recalled an exclusive anecdote that he lived with Pedro Suárez-Vértiz when he invited him for an interview in Miami, United States.

“He couldn't travel because his wife Cynthia was going to give birth to one of their children, but he convinced her and the gynecologist to change the date of the cesarean section so we could talk,” said.

Likewise, Bayly said that he helped Suarez-Vertiz to have a meeting with the prominent music producer Emilio Estefanwhich opened the doors for him to be a Sony Music artist.

