Jaime Bayly recounts in his last column for the Argentine portal La Nación, published on August 13 under the title “The bridge of padlocks”, a series of shameful events that happened to a young journalist named Barclays (his alter ego in several of his fictions) during his first trip to Germany.

In the final moments of this narrative is when the writer and journalist seems to allude to the memory of Diego Bertie and expresses the pain he felt for his sudden death on August 5, when he fell from the 14th floor of his building.

Jaime Bayly remembers Diego Bertie

Jaime Bayly, who married Silvia Núñez del Arco in 2011 and has a daughter named Zoe, recounts in his writing how his character returns to Germany with his wife and daughter. In this context, the writer seems to say the following about Diego Bertie:

“Touring the city, walking along the pedestrian bridge that crosses over the river Main (…), observing the hundreds of padlocks that lovers have left hanging on said bridge, with their names inscribed on the locks as incorruptible promises of love, Barclays he has seen a padlock with the initials ‘D and J’ and, moved, devastated by a sadness that does not yield, a pain that will be infinite, he has shed a couple of furtive tears, without his wife or daughter noticing.”

Jaime Bayly and Diego Bertie. Photo: Composite LR/GLR/Instagram

What other columns did Jaime Bayly dedicate to Diego Bertie?

Diego Bertie and Jaime Bayly have been the protagonists of a stormy story that was revealed in a chapter of the book “Don’t tell anyone”, in 1994. Then came a movie and several interviews by the writer, until finally After 28 years, the actor confirmed to Magaly Medina that there was a romance.

Once the spark was lit, on June 12, 2022, the Peruvian author published the column “And I went to dance alone in a dark corner.” In said writing, the author recounts how the love triangle began with Diego Bertie and Sandra Masías.

And before this, on June 5, he wrote “The actor comes out of the closet”in which —as a macabre play of fate— he wrote that he was afraid to see Bertie in person because he believed that the interpreter, “In a fit of rage, I could push him off the balcony of his building.”

Jaime Bayly responded to Diego Bertie through a column. Photo: Instagram composition

Diego Bertie confirms relationship with Jaime Bayly

In an exclusive interview with Magaly Medina, Diego Bertie acknowledged that he had a brief romance with Jaime Bayly. However, the actor noted that the writer exposed his privacy without his consent.

“We had a short, failed relationship. It was not a relevant relationship. What was relevant was what he did with it. He wrote books, aired my privacy, exposed things that I had the right to expose when I wanted and at the time I wanted. He exposed me and violated my family, my daughter, my life, my career. He hurt me a lot, ”said the late artist.