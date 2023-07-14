Magaly Medina exposed the ‘affair’ between Viviana Rivasplata and Miguel Bayly, one of Jaime Bayly’s brothers. However, the main opponent of the couple was none other than the driver of “El francotirador”, who during an interview with Delly Madrid at the beginning of 2009, harshly criticized Miss Peru 2001, which started a media fight with the model. , whom he accused of leaving his family member in financial ruin.

Why did Jaime Bayly and Viviana Rivasplata fight?

Delly Madrid and Viviana Rivasplata have a history of enmity for Omar Macchi, the “King of casinos” and ex-partner of both. Jaime Bayly took this precedent to criticize the model in his interview.

In addition, the “Terrible Uncle” revealed that his brother Miguel Bayly borrowed money from him to cover the outings and expenses of Miss Peru. “My brother can’t compete with him. ‘King of Casinos’. I have told him that he has to have faith in himself, in his inner beauty,” she expressed.

Viviana Rivasplata and Miguel Bayly. Photo: ATV

For her part, at first, Viviana Rivasplata, who at that time was in Punta del Este (Uruguay) as a judge for the Miss Hawaiian Tropic, was skeptical of these comments: “There is no wrong word, but misinterpreted. Jaime has always been super affectionate with me and I really don’t know what will have happened ”, commented to Trome. “I don’t think Miguel took it badly. There are things that Jaime says jokingly,” she added.

However, those who did not see it that way were the parents of Miss Peru 2001, Alexis Rivasplata and Rossana Aita. They came out to testify against Jaime Bayly and demanded an apology. Even Miguel Bayly himself was also enraged by what was expressed by his brother.

Days later, aware of the details, Viviana Rivasplata declared: “I feel extremely offended, I have no reason to allow anyone to trample on my honor in that way,” he said on the “Free Press” program. “He attacked my dignity and my honor.”

Faced with the controversy, Jaime Bayly made a feigned apology and pointed out: “Although I don’t think it’s all that, she seems to me a romantic and affectionate girl.” And he pointed out that when she called him casual, she did it “with the best sense of humor.”

“He already had the opportunity to do it and I expected something better, I don’t find it funny coming from a man,” Viviana Rivasplata reacted in “Free Press.” She revealed that she had sent Jaime Bayly two emails in which she demanded an explanation and warned that he would not allow her to continue damaging his dignity.

After that, Jaime Bayly apologized to Viviana Rivasplata on her show: “I made a joke, I said a couple of unfortunate phrases to cause the audience to laugh and it was not my intention to insult her. (…) She sent me an email and I responded with the apologies for the case, ”she said.

What happened to Miguel Bayly?

Six months after that episode, it was confirmed that Miguel Bayly and Viviana Rivasplata had broken up. The model had come out to declare in “Love, love, love” that there was never a formal relationship and that they were just friends. Jaime Bayly also released that his brother was going out with Ingrid Irribarren, miss Peru World Contest 1992. He was later linked to Giuliana Repetto (mother of Michela Elías, member of “EEG”).

In 2010, Miguel Bayly made headlines again when he was declared heir to his uncle Roberto ‘Bobby’ Letts Colmenares, who left him an inheritance of US$599 million, a fortune that ranked him as the most coveted bachelor in Peru.

However, just in 2019, he married Giulia Salazar Chiappe on May 4 in the church of San Pedro, in the Cercado de Lima. The ceremony was officiated by Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani.

Miguel Bayly Letts and Giulia Salazar Chiappe. Photo: Things

