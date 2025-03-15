03/15/2025



The relationship between Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain He is not spending his best moment after six years together and a daughter in common. After the communicator stated that they are going “for a high protect your daughter Elsatwo years old. Although its definitive breakup was confirmed in the media, it seems that neither is willing to end their relationship.

This Friday, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Malaga Festival, Jaime Astrain has responded to the media thanking the interest. However, she has made it clear that she is on the same ship as her partner and what she had previously asked. «Lidia said the other day. He spoke, everything was clear, all good”He said, praising the presenter and model.

Therefore, Jaime Astrain, who was a footballer until the age of 27 and is now dedicated to social networks and fashion, made it clear that he only asks for. «Especially for the little one, that Let’s manage this doors inwards”He reiterated. In this way, the two members of the couple show that, despite the bad times they face, they are also a united front when it comes to protecting their family.

«A few weeks ago I publicly recognized that my relationship was going through a high», Admitted Lidia Torrent in an Instagram post. «I never hide, if I have to say something I will say, but I think I can reserve a small part to fight for my family without having to be giving explanations day by day»He asked his followers and the media in a resounding video.









Jaime Astrain and Lidia Torrent’s love story

Jaime Astrain and Lidia Torrent met in 2019 thanks to a “Celestina”, a common friend who spoke to each other and vice versa. They began to follow on Instagram and exchange some messages, although a time was still until they “distracked”. It was when they saw each other when the spark emerged, in an event in which the model was not completely comfortable. But everything changed when they finally greeted themselves.

«I remember that I was with a friend and suddenly I saw the light. He saved my life, I escaped to her. It was as if he knew her and was my friend of a lifetime. I greeted her by two kisses And I thought, my mother, which I have fought! ”, commented the former sportsman in a 2023 interview, ecstatic with the” arrow “he felt at that time. That weekend they already had a whole together, but then they spent a whole month without seeing themselves, before what dealt He came to think that Jaime was not interested.

Jaime, on the other hand, did not want to seem “desperate.” But these misunderstandings were overcome quickly, and that summer of 2019 began a love story that, so far, has achieved overcome all challenges to those who have faced. In 2022, the couple welcomed their first daughter, a girl named in honor of the model Elsa Anka, her maternal grandmother.