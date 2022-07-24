This Friday, July 22, he passed away in Tel-Aviv, Jaime Aron, who was Israel’s ambassador to Colombia (1981-1984) and honorary consul of Colombia in Israel for more than 30 years, since 1991.

Born in Santiago de Chile, he immigrated to Israel at a very young age. He was characterized as an enthusiastic promoter of the Free Trade Agreement with Colombia.

His diplomatic career included positions as adviser to the Ministry of Diaspora, director of the Absorption and Immigration Department of the Jewish Agency, president of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Israel, among others.

He is succeeded by his wife, Maria, their children, Cathy and Ariel, and five grandchildren.

Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez, through her Twitter account, lamented the death: “I am very sorry for the death of Jaime Aron, honorary consul of Colombia in Israel for more than 30 years. He did an extraordinary job of promoting Colombia and Latin America in the world. Peace in his grave and a lot of strength for his family,” he wrote.

Likewise, the Colombian Foreign Ministry indicated the following through its Twitter account: “On behalf of the National Government, we regret the death of Jaime Arón, who was Israel’s ambassador to Colombia between 1981-1984 and since 1991 he served as honorary Consul from Colombia.

We extend our condolences to his wife, Mrs. Maria Aron, and her family.”

