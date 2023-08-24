Jaime Andrés Beltrán (43 years old, Bucaramanga) was addressing a full auditorium. A screen projected a photograph of him, accompanied by a green background, a padlock framed in a red circle, and the words ‘plan padlock’. Watching him speak eloquently, as he moved from one side of the stage to the other, the crowd would pay attention and hold back their applause for one of the final sentences. “People have given up hiding and want to see significant change in the city. If Bukele managed to change the most complex figures of violence in El Salvador, well, El Salvador will have a Bukele, but Bucaramanga will have Jaime Andrés to take on the challenge, ”he declared. What is heard next is the sound of clapping.

One of the candidates with the best options to become mayor of Bucaramanga is Jaime Andrés Beltrán. He joined the Council in 2012 and held an uninterrupted seat on the corporation until last July, when he resigned to devote himself fully to his campaign. He already aspired to the most important position in the city in 2019, when he reached second place with 40,607 votes, and 100,000 below the current mayor, Juan Carlos Cárdenas. That defeat is the basis of his current candidacy: his criticism of Cárdenas is one of his main workhorses; especially in terms of security.

In February, the Bucaramanga Metropolitana Cómo Vamos program surveyed 2,601 inhabitants of the four municipalities that make up the metropolitan area: Girón, Piedecuesta, Floridablanca and Bucaramanga. 60% identified crime as the most serious problem in the city and 35% claimed to have been a victim of theft, thus confirming a citizen demand for greater security. The numbers are compelling and the candidates, in their race to win the greatest amount of affection, have come up against him with publicity and proposals. At the moment, the Christian pastor, who is already known for his previous aspiration, seems to be receiving more prominence than anyone else on this front, especially when he pointed to Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, as his reference.

“The discussion of the violation of rights is taking place from the international order and they have to corroborate it. I do not enter into the discussion, nor in the assertion of what is being done and what is not being done. What I can state is that the figures for the decrease in the issue of gangs and violence have been repetitive and that is what today the people of Bumangues also expect from the leaders,” Beltrán assured in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS.

On March 27, 2022, Bukele declared a state of emergency in El Salvador, which was to last for a month. The deadline was met and the state of exception continued for so long that it extends to date. Since then hundreds of thousands of abuses by state authorities have been recorded. More than 65,000 arrests have been made with serious questions regarding respect for due process and the rights of the accused. “The death of 132 people in State custody, the arbitrary detention, the massive criminal prosecution and the indiscriminate imprisonment of tens of thousands of people are incompatible with an effective, just and lasting public security strategy,” Erika Guevara stated in April. Rosas, director for the Americas of Amnesty International.

The security policy that Beltrán proposes revolves around five axes: the strengthening of the immigration authorities so that they control which foreigners enter the city, the investment in cameras and other types of technologies, the construction of transitory centers for detained persons, the combat to organized gangs and social programs. On the first axis, Beltrán clarifies that his intention “is not to promote xenophobia” and on the last he emphasizes that in this he distances himself from Bukele. He claims that while they both share the intention to “implement the heavy hand”, he offers “another hand full of opportunities”. “My purpose as mayor is to strengthen social programs so that, through opportunities, resocialization and sports, we can get many young people to leave violent structures and start a transformation process,” explains the politician, who launched with the endorsement of the Christian party Colombia Justa Libres and Salvación Nacional.

Despite the caveat, for months the former councilor has been compared to the Central American president. Isaí Fuentes, a lawyer and columnist, baptized him since March —before Beltrán admitted his admiration— as “the Bukele of Bumangués”. Fuentes, who previously published his columns in Vanguard, the most important newspaper in the city, referred to the current candidate in one of the entries on his blog, where he usually writes about regional politics. He congratulated him on his position regarding Venezuelan migration and stressed that Beltrán, like Bukele, professes the Christian faith. “It should not surprise us then that the desperate and anguished bumangueses due to the insecurity and disorder prevailing in the city, end up choosing this time a ‘bumangués Bukele'”.

However, Beltrán is not the first politician from Bucaramanga to express his admiration for Nayib Bukele. Former mayor Rodolfo Hernández has already done so on multiple occasions. During the 2022 presidential campaign, in which he came in second, Hernández highlighted the work of the Salvadoran in his fight against corruption and said that he was a “popular, but not populist” leader. It is not clear if these statements took away or added votes, but the truth is that 73.5% (252,017) of Bumangueses preferred him over Gustavo Petro. And that is the booty that Beltrán is aiming for to be mayor.

