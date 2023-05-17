Jailyne Ojeda 25 years old, confessed something that has more than one worried and was the real reason why he never smiles in his photos, it is a Facial paralysis which was caused by an aesthetic nose operation that was done a long time ago.

“What more would I want than to be able to smile and show my happiness without having to cover myself, but ps you can’t,” wrote Jailyne Ojeda in her video, where they have always commented on why she does not smile in her publications.

according to the same Jailyne Ojeda For seven years he suffered facial paralysis due to an apparently aesthetic operation that was done on his nose, which paralyzed his muscles, which is why he can never laugh in his photos, he has even hidden it with his hands.

But that’s not all american model He warned his fans that they should think at least twice when undergoing some type of surgical treatment, since they can damage certain nerves, as he announced on his TikTok account where he made a video summarizing.

“But in your look your nobility shows even if you need your smile but your look shows the brilliance that you carry inside”, “@jailyneojeda I will be asking for you, I am struggling with the consequences of my tumors that I had in my head and for the treatments as well “, “Everyone criticizes, but once again the one who carries the moral only knows what he carries, greetings”, write the networks.

