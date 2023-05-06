Mexico.- Two of the influencers of the moment have collaborated for a spicy photo session that has captured all eyes and have received some of the best compliments. Is about Jailyne Ojeda and Maya Nazorwho are at their best on social networks.

Via Instagram, the influencers spoiled their fans with a new photo session posing in swimsuits from a hacienda in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where they ended up hogging all the attention.

The two pose in swimsuits from the collection of Jailyne Ojeda herself, garments that they highlighted his figure and they showed the great body they maintain, achieving more than a million likes between the publications.

Jailyne Ojeda and Maya Nazor collaborate with IMPACTO on swimsuits

Maya Nazor posted the photos on her Instagram profile and wrote: “There was a lot of sun,” while Jailyne boasted of her friendship with her and that they were both wearing items from her clothing line.

Currently, Jailyne and Maya are two of the most acclaimed female figures on social networks due to their beauty and tremendous physiques worthy of an Aztec goddess.