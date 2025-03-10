Girona has gone from being a regular second club, even more modest categories, to rub shoulders with the elite. In addition to players and coaches, much of the guilt of this evolution is Quique Prison (Barcelona, ​​1974). After finishing a working meeting with his team in the bowels of the Sports City, the sports director, in the Blanc–Vermella entity since 2014, attends the avant-garde to analyze a historical season that has been crowded.

Are you enjoying or suffering more this season?

There are moments of suffering, but the first thought that comes to me is that I am enjoying.

The bad results

There is emotional wear; Nor do we play how well we wanted with more rest ”

What have you learned from the Champions League?

We thought we were prepared, but reality is not easy, for example, that the team has not been able to train much.

What do you think is happening to the team in recent weeks?

There is psychological and emotional wear, we have eight more games than the other clubs that have not played Europe. With more rest we are not playing how well we expected.

The year that went down (2019) were also at the same distance from the descent at this point.

Respect for lived experiences is important because they improve you. It was the first time we lived a stress situation.

Interview with the sports director of Girona FC, Quique prison, at the Ciutat Esportiva de Vilabareix. Pere Duran / Nord Media Pere Duran / Nord Media / Collaborators

Are they now prepared for such a situation?

There is a more competitive template. We must try to get the games as soon as possible so that that feeling does not arrive.

Now they play against Espanyol, a rival who fights for salvation. How do you see the duel?

It will be very hard. They are two different styles, but at the same time they at home have the capacity to reach the area quickly. They are at their best, and we don’t.

Has the rivalry grown?

Yes, it’s beautiful, but Espanyol has a very big story, and Girona is growing. I have a lot of respect. That Espanyol was in Second and Girona in Primera, maybe he did not like it or did not accept it. But the site of Espanyol is first, and Girona has to continue working.

“The team has been seventh and people were not happy, they want to live last year, and it is not realistic”

Did they expect to be more involved in the fight for Europe?

We have always been very prudent, we have never thrown out of pride believing that we could repeat last year.

Are you satisfied with the performance of signings?

Every year I make signings that go well and others do not. Our goal is to create value in the template with young people. I am not going to give a value to a player more than another.

Are you planning next year?

We have an idea of ​​what we want. In Girona every year there are between 8 and 12 signings because it is difficult for our budget to maintain wide templates. We have 15 players with contract and we will see if there are sales.

Have you had offers?

Yes, sales are key to club growth and we are open to listen to offers. Our budget will never be as the big ones or as Betis, Seville …



Interview with the sports director of Girona FC, Quique Prison, at the Ciutat Sportive of the same club in Vilabareix. Pere Duran / Nord Media Pere Duran / Nord Media / Collaborators

Have you talked about renewal with Míchel?

She is happy in Girona. We are proud to have it because your idea has put us in the showcase. In football it is difficult to predict what will happen. But we are all open to this continuity.

Do you miss more Canteanos in the first team?

We are an example of players who have taken a step inside the structure. I believe a lot in base football, but it is not easy for them to consolidate in the first team.

Do you think the fans have too high expectations?

The team has been seventh and people were not happy, they want to live last year, and it is not realistic.

“The Big Data has come to stay. But for me the intuition and knowledge of the person in a signing are more important ”

What is the medium -term challenge?

Consolidate in First and believe in young talent and style, which is where we differentiate.

What steps do you have to do in Girona after 11 years?

In sports we have already reached the top. There are projects such as the Sports City and the stadium that seduce me a lot. I am happy here.

How is your day to day in the club?

I am close to the coach and the team to see the sensations and help. Then there is the most important thing, which is to anticipate the next step, think about the market.

How much of methodology and how much of intuition in a signing?

The Big Data has come to stay. But for me the intuition and knowledge of the person are more important. Players are crucial.

Note now more the pressure to succeed with signings?

I was wrong many times. I do not consider that when I am successful I am a phenomenon and when I have not done it wrong. It is collective. I’ve been successful and then descend. As I have already lived, I am not afraid to feel it again.

“I have to thank Miguel García, who was the president of L’Hospitalet. I didn’t know that I could dedicate myself to being a sports director ”

When he retires as a player he immediately becomes a sports director of L’Hospitalet.

I have to thank Miguel García, who was the president. I make sports director and player for a year. I injure my knee and say that I retire. I didn’t understand it, it hurt, but it made me see that it was time. I didn’t know that I could dedicate myself to this, although I studied sports companies and set up a football school.

Did you never think about being a technician?

I made a coach at the football school and I liked it. But I saw that my role was another. The sports director is more key than coaches, who are usually passing.