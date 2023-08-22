Prison sentence is imminent for Verstappen, according to a French publication.

The year 2023 seems to be the year for Max Verstappen. Everything he does seems to work. He doesn’t so much lead the world championship as he dominates.

But there is a chance that there will be a brown edge around it. We deliberately say brown, because black is overdone. What is actually going on?

Jail sentence looming for Verstappen

Well, during the Formula 1 recess, Max Verstappen thought it would be a nice idea to do a lap in his Aston Martin Valkyrie. That car was developed almost specifically for the track, so he took it out on the track. The disadvantage: it concerned the Monaco circuit, which is a public road outside the GP weekend.

In principle, not very much happened, especially if you take into account what such a Valkyrie is capable of. But according to the French local gossip – the Nice Mattin – will this action have consequences.

He drove too fast with the Aston Martin and, according to the quality publication, he endangered the lives of others. Max drove 120 km/h where you are allowed 90 km/h.

The French police keep an eye on these kinds of actions on social media and find out what happened and where it took place. In this case it was pretty obvious. Although a prison sentence is possible, it is very unlikely. A fine seems more appropriate to us. And because it is not in the Netherlands, the fine will also be very bad.

