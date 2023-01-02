Two opposition members in Senegal have been jailed for six months after they kicked a pregnant colleague in parliament last month. The incident has been widely condemned worldwide.



2 Jan. 2023

Images of the fight in the Senegalese parliament. © Video still



On December 1, Senegal in West Africa was the scene of a disgusting and violent display. In the capital Dakar, a budget debate in parliament completely derailed. Two opposition members attacked their female colleague Amy Ndiaye after she criticized an opposition religious figure.

A widely shared video online shows the male opposition member walking towards Ndiaye and beating her. The latter did not let that go and throws a chair in his direction. At the same time, she received a kick in the stomach from another male colleague. What followed was a fight with other MPs still trying to calm the situation. The pregnant Ndiaye then fainted and people feared for the life of her unborn baby. She has since left the hospital, but according to her lawyer 'she is going through a very difficult and difficult period'.

In addition to the two parliamentarians being locked up for six months, they also have to pay almost 8,000 euros in compensation to the woman. They have appealed, but have to wait from their Senegalese cell.

Since the current government lost its majority in parliamentary elections in July last year, there has been a lot of tension in the Senegalese parliament.

