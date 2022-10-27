Two young people have been sentenced to between four and a half and three and a half years in prison for using a cannabis association in Cartagena to traffic drugs. The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia has recently confirmed the resolution that also imposes several fines for crimes of illicit association and against public health. The ruling also orders the dissolution of the association.

The two defendants were the president and secretary of this organization that began operating in 2018 under the name of Candy Weed in Cartagena. The police investigation was launched at the end of June when the agents learned that this association would be dedicating itself to the sale of narcotic substances. The ruling states that “under the protection of that club, with apparently innocuous purposes, acts of trafficking, promotion and favoring of the illegal consumption of cannabis in different varieties and other substances were carried out”.

At the entrance and registration at the premises of the association, as reported by the Police, several containers were found as exhibitors containing marijuana buds. In total, 1,600 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of hashish, three precision scales, 600 euros in fractional bills, as well as more than 2,000 plastic bags for making the doses were seized.

The two defendants appealed the sentence initially imposed by the Court alleging that there had been an error in the evaluation of the evidence and that, in any case, a drug addiction mitigation would be applicable. The TSJ rejects, however, both claims. It maintains that it has not been proven that the two youths were dependent and acted under that circumstance. Against this resolution there is still an appeal.