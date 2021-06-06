The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced two “taxi drivers” to six months in prison and a fine of 21,000 dirhams, one of whom had been separating the tracking devices from the vehicle driven by his colleague, the “other accused” in collusion with the latter, and operating it for his personal benefit.

In detail, an inspector suspected a taxi belonging to the organization in which he works, driven by a driver in a dangerous way, so he stopped him, and asked him to show his card, only to discover that he had been dismissed from the institution two years ago, and that he agreed with the driver of the car assigned to drive by the institution to hand it over to him after the end of his official working hours, for use in transporting passengers for their own good.

The inspector found that the second driver had disconnected the meter, camera connections, and the GPS device, so that officials could not discover the location of the vehicle.

The Foundation conducted an internal investigation with the accused, and referred them to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred them to the Criminal Court on charges of “a public employee obtaining for himself and others a benefit from a work of his position, and deliberately harming its funds” and convicted them.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the inspector said that he was assigned by the institution to monitor the negative practices of the drivers of its vehicles, and that during the exercise of his field work on Airport Street, he saw a taxi traveling in a dangerous way, and it would return to the same area whenever it reached the end of the street, and the loud voice of its recorder raised his astonishment, And when he stopped her driver, and asked him to show his business card, he presented a card belonging to another driver, so he asked him about his card, and the other told him that he was actually working in the institution, but she terminated his services due to criminal and traffic violations, and the inspector explained in his testimony that the accused told him that the car belonged to his colleague The owner of the card, and that the latter has been giving it to him for two months to work on it for their benefit after disconnecting the car’s tracking connections, and he continued that he made sure to disconnect the camera, GPS and meter wires himself.

The first suspect stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he works as a driver in the institution, and that he handed over a vehicle in his custody to the second suspect, after the end of his shift, for use in transporting passengers for their personal benefit, without prior permission or permission from the institution.

He indicated that he received a phone call from the control center to inquire about the location of the vehicle, so he was afraid, and reported its theft, then retracted his statements, claiming that he kept it because he intended to work on it later, but he admitted his crime in the end, indicating that he gave it to his friend to work on it. illegally, for their own benefit.

