It will be forbidden in China “to wear clothes that hurt the spirit of the nation.” This, at least, is the aim of the bill which plans to fine, or even imprison anyone who violates a certain dress code. What this is, specifically, is not yet known. But the debate is heated and there are those who, on social media, ask themselves: «will it be possible to wear a jacket and tie? Marxism was born in the West. His presence in China could also be regarded as harming national sentiments.” As online dismay grows and there is talk of absurd and excessive regulations, those who wear or force others to wear clothes and symbols that “undermine the spirit or hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation” could be detained up to 15 days and fined up to 5,000 yuan , equal to about 680 dollars. But it’s not just a question of dress. The same punishments could be reserved for those who “insult, slander or otherwise violate the names of local heroes and martyrs”, as well as for those who vandalize their memorial statues.

It remains to be understood how, online users ask, police officers will evaluate when the ”feelings” of the Chinese nation are ”hurt”. Zhao Hong, a law professor at the Chinese University of Political Science and Law, said in an article quoted by the BBC that the lack of clarity could lead to the violation of personal rights. “What if law enforcement agencies, such as a police officer, have a personal interpretation of harm and initiate moral judgments on others that are beyond the scope of the law?” he wrote in an article published Wednesday. Just last year, a woman dressed in a kimono was arrested in the city of Suzhou, China, and charged with “causing trouble” because she wore the Japanese dress. But that’s not the only case. In March, police arrested a woman wearing a replica Japanese military uniform. Also in early August, people wearing rainbow-print clothes were denied entry to a concert by Taiwanese singer Chang Hui-mei in Beijing. “Does wearing a kimono hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation, does eating Japanese food hurt her spirit? When did the feelings and spirit of the time-tested Chinese nation become so fragile?” asked a popular online commentator, writing under the pseudonym Wang Wusi.