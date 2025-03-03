03/03/2025



Updated at 5:59 p.m.





Vigo’s Court of Instruction number 1, acting on guard, has decreed provisional imprisonment for a man arrested this weekend in the Galician city after refuse to pay a hotel room and throw cocaine to four police officers.

The man is being investigated for alleged crimes of drug trafficking and attack against authority agents, As reported on Monday the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG).

The events happened at 13.30 on Sunday at the Gran Hotel Nagari, a luxury establishment located in the Alameda de Vigo.

It was the accommodation staff that called the agents to inform that there was a guest that had been causing discomfort at night And, in the morning, when the cleaning staff wanted to access the room, the man, in his 50s, refused to leave the room.









The person, who was very aggressive and was under the effects of the consumption of narcotic substances, carried several cocaine bags. When the agents approached him, He threw the narcotic substance above four police officersaccording to knowledgeable of the investigation consulted by Europa Press.

Thus, the individual, to which They seized him in a bag 100 grams of cocaine, He was arrested. For their part, the four police had to be transferred to the Álvaro Cunqueiro hospital for poisoning, although they have already been discharged.

The morning of Monday, the magistrate of Vigo number 1 Court has decreed the entry into provisional prison of this individual.