The city of London, England, was the scene of acts against the Bolsonaro government throughout the entire Saturday (June 19, 2021). During the day, a protest roamed the streets of the capital, while at night protesters projected a request for the arrest of the Brazilian president in the Tower of London. Protesters displayed images of the president’s face accompanied by the phrases “jail Bolsonaro” and “The Hague Bolsonaro”.

jail in English it means prison. The pun was made with the president’s first name (Jair), calling for the conviction of Bolsonaro. The phrase “The Hague Bolsonaro” alludes to the city of Hage, in the Netherlands. The place is known for housing the International Court of Justice, the Permanent Court of Arbitration and the International Criminal Court.

The video with the projections was published by Tom Philips, correspondent for The Guardian in Latin America. According to him, the demonstration was made by Brazilian activists in partnership with the English group Projections On Walls.

Graeme Furleye is founder of British group Projections on Walls and confirmed to power360 the participation of the group in this act. According to Graeme, the collective wanted to show support for Brazilians at this time:

“We worked in collaboration with Brazilian activists last night to show our support for the Brazilian people and to echo their call for Bolsonaro to answer for his crimes against humanity in the court in The Hague. We are a projection company that works globally with campaign groups”, said the Englishman.

Watch the video:

The act also featured phrases in Portuguese: “Bolsonaro in jail” and “Fora Bolsonaro”.

