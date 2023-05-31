A control judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico opened proceedings against Pablo, who in recent days He was arrested by the capital’s police for pouring cement around the recently planted ahuehuete tree on Paseo de la Reforma.

Authorities from the capital reported that, at the initial hearing, the judge qualified the detention as legal, and decided to prosecute this man, for the illicit damage to property and attempted environmental crimes.

The defendant will remain in a penitentiary center with the precautionary measure of justified preventive detention, and set a period of two months for the closure of the complementary investigation.

In the file of the alleged perpetrator, it appears in the file that on Sunday, May 21, C5 monitors detected that in the Glorieta del Ahuehuete, a man began to spread cement around the tree, whose material he carried in a sack.

Later, they observed that the man pulled a nozzle from the irrigation system, damaging a black hose, for which they issued an alert to carry out his arrest. After his arrest, Pablo “A” was placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry agent in the Cuauhtémoc coordination, where the investigations continued.

Experts in photography, criminalistics, valuation, chemistry and environmental impact, established the pertinent results in their opinions and were integrated into the investigation folder. In addition to this, the Investigative Police detectives carried out an inspection at the scene, whose result was also attached to the inquiry.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA

