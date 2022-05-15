Monday, May 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jai Hindley, winner of the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Jay Hindley

Jay Hindley.

The Australian was the man who conquered the top of the Blockhaus.

In the 191 kilometers of the ninth stage, and after a total of 5,000 meters of elevation gain, the Australian Jai Hindley was crowned the winner of the day after a vibrant climb.

The final 13 kilometres, all uphill on a narrow road with numerous hairpin bends, led to a great heads-up between six of the best climbers in the race: Romain Bardet, Mikel Landa, Richard Carapaz, Joao Almeida, Domenico Pozzovivo and the mentioned Jai Hindley.

ADVANCE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jai #Hindley #winner #ninth #stage #Giro #dItalia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Covid19 J08 antibody: why is it so powerful?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.