Jai Hindley, winner of the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2022

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Jay Hindley.
The Australian was the man who conquered the top of the Blockhaus.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 15, 2022, 02:00 PM
In the 191 kilometers of the ninth stage, and after a total of 5,000 meters of elevation gain, the Australian Jai Hindley was crowned the winner of the day after a vibrant climb.
The final 13 kilometres, all uphill on a narrow road with numerous hairpin bends, led to a great heads-up between six of the best climbers in the race: Romain Bardet, Mikel Landa, Richard Carapaz, Joao Almeida, Domenico Pozzovivo and the mentioned Jai Hindley.
ADVANCE
May 15, 2022, 02:00 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jai #Hindley #winner #ninth #stage #Giro #dItalia
Leave a Reply