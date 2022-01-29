Abdullah Amer (Abu Dhabi)

The activities of the “Expo 2020” camel racing festival, which will be held over 5 days, with the participation of camel camels from the people of the state and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in the framework of the global event’s celebration of the great impact of sporting events in enhancing communication between all, and shedding light on traditions Emirati and traditional.

The southern camel field in Al Wathba witnessed the 4km race of the age of truth, which was held over 17 rounds in the evening period, during which camels competed for symbols in the first and second main rounds, in addition to valuable financial prizes in the other rounds.

Jahra, owned by Hamad Abdul-Karim Mazal Al-Saeed, crowned the first round of the festival, after it flew the Al-Haqiq Al-Abkar Cup in the first main half, recording the best time during the competition, as it finished the half-distance in 5.52.1 minutes.

“Hormuz” by Mana Ali Muhammad Hammad Al Shamsi Al-Namous grabbed the second symbol in the festival, and was crowned with the symbol of Al-Haqiq Al-Qa’dan in the second main half, with a time of 5.54.5 minutes.

“Al-Dhiba” by Shams Majid Al Shamsi won the third round title with a time of 6.02.8 minutes, while “Julmoud” by Saeed Bakhit Al-Nubi Al-Amiri Namous took the fourth round, and in the fifth round, “Al-Yafel” by Abdullah Muhammad Hamad Al-Dara’i was on a date with the first place with a time of 5.55. 7 min.

The festival activities continue today, in the Al Wathba field for camels with the age of the allkaya competitions, followed by “Monday” the radio and then the Thanaya, and the festival concludes with the Al-Houl and Al-Zamoul competitions.