Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen posing in a bridal couple posing for her new photoshoot amidst the flowers of Sooraj Mukhi. Also, this video of Jahnavi Kapoor is getting a lot of headlines. Fans are also loving this video of Jahnavi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor is looking very beautiful in the bride’s couple. Jahnavi Kapoor left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people by acting in films.

In the video, Jahnavi Kapoor is wearing a pink color bridal lehenga and is wearing an off-shoulder blouse and green and white Kundan necklace. Actress posing photoshoots amidst beautiful flowers looks beautiful. The actress is very active about her photos and videos on social media. Let us tell you, Jahnavi Kapoor has done this photoshoot for Brides Today magazine. Along with this, photos of Jahnavi Kapoor and many dance videos have also gone viral on social media.

Talking about the workfront, Jahnavi Kapoor last appeared in the film Gunjan Saxsena. Jhanvi Kapoor’s father was played by Pankaj Tripathi in this film. The film Gunjan Saxena was made on top of India’s first female pilot. Also, Jahnavi Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar’s film Takht. Jahnavi Kapoor made her debut in cinema with the film Dhadak. In the film, he played the lead role with Ishaan Khattar.