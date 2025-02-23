It is not the case that SSV Jahn would be the exception this season. The Regensburgers have a hard time fighting at the end of the second league, on Saturday afternoon they left the place for the 16th time in the 22 games as a loser. But this 0: 2 (0: 1) with the co -promoted Prussia Münster was a real goal in the relegation battle, you noticed players and officials after the game.

“It’s sobering and disappointing. We did a lot, but we were unable to transport the performance from the HSV game into today’s game, ”said Jahn coach Andreas Patz, who was last against Hertha BSC (2: 0) and the Hamburger (1 after the encouraging home games. : 1) Hope had that the last ugly away face (1: 5 in Ulm, 1: 2 in Fürth) would be able to take off. But ultimately what the Upper Palatinate had to offer was not sufficient. “We could not show the energy and the attitude from the home games again,” said Patz.

The guests started well: Sargis Adamyan checked Prussia goalkeeper Johannes Schenk with a treacherous ball (10th). But the replacement weakened Münsterers became more dangerous, Florian Pick’s attempt from a short distance flew far over (36th), then Holmbert Aron Fridjonsson aimed better: The Isländer, who had just been threatened by a dismissal, was revealed by Jahn defender Rasim Bulic around and finished 1-0 (42nd).

With the lead in the back, Münster opened in the second half, Regensburg was only sporadically dangerous, for example when Kai Pröger aimed just next to it (53.). Simon Scherder headed a free kick flank from eleven meters via the inner post in the Jahn-Tor (69th)-the preliminary decision. Shortly before the end, Regensburg’s Leopold Wurm hit the post with a head.

“Of course it will be very difficult after this game,” said Regensburg’s sports manager Achim Beierlorzer. Despite the recent respectable success, the team lacked conviction: “If we don’t get it on the pitch, we have lost nothing in this league.” Midfielder Pröger added: “I lack the unconditional will to stay in this league.”