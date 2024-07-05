The UAE Medical Readiness and Response Program (Jaheziya) has completed training more than 10,000 doctors and administrators from the first line of defense of health workers in the country’s government, private, local, and federal hospitals. The first batch of the program graduated the day before yesterday, with the aim of enhancing their capabilities to participate in response operations to major incidents and emergencies and ensuring their readiness and flexibility to deal with them effectively and according to a unified and internationally approved approach.

This comes within the specialized training program to develop the skills of national medical cadres “Tatweer” launched by “Jaheziya” and lasting for 10 years in two phases, targeting 20,000 doctors and administrators working in the sector. “Tatweer” is implementing it in coordination with the National Academy for Training and Medical Research “Tadreeb”, and with the accreditation of the British Life Saving Group, the European Center for Disaster Medicine, the American College of Surgeons, and the American Disaster Foundation.

The program includes several aspects, the most important of which are preparing and implementing field exercises to test the effectiveness of training and the incident response process, and operational readiness at the individual and organizational levels, in addition to providing a knowledge transfer program with the support of “Jaheziya”, by selecting and educating healthcare providers to continue building on the foundations of training provided by identifying and training trainers.

Dr. Adel Al Shamri Al Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of the UAE Doctors, and Head of the Jahzeya Program, said that maintaining a high level of readiness in the health sector to deal with emergencies and crises is a major priority for the Jahzeya Program, which recognizes the importance of medical and administrative training.

He pointed out the cooperation with the “Training” Academy to launch the “Development” program, which provides a supportive environment that allows medical teams the opportunity to obtain specialized training courses and exercises that will enable them to deal with emergency cases from all aspects, in addition to unifying efforts between all concerned parties participating in response operations.

For his part, the President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, and a member of the Advisory Board of the National Academy for Medical Training and Research (Tadreeb), Dr. Professor Roberto Megaferro, said that “Tadreeb” cooperates with the Jaheziya programme as a strategic partner to support and develop capabilities in the field of medical emergency preparedness.

He pointed out that during the past period, work has been done to create a practical and effective program that meets the aspirations of the health sector and its readiness to deal with emergencies at all times, explaining that training is conducted according to a unified and internationally accredited curriculum, using a field training hospital and mobile medical training centers equipped with the latest medical technology from simulation devices, artificial intelligence and virtual specialized training techniques in an initiative that is the first of its kind in the country. He stressed that “Jaheziya” has succeeded through the program in establishing and developing specialized medical academies and medical training centers for emergencies and crises, and designing a field training hospital and mobile training units that include all the required equipment, infrastructure, systems, manpower and internationally accredited academic reference.