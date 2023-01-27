Jaguars vs. Santa Fe, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe vs. millionaires
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Santa Fe vs. millionaires
The cardinals debut in the 2023 League.
Santa Ferenewed, with many new faces, debuts in the 2023 League this Friday with a visit to Jaguares, in Montería, from 5:20 p.m.
Santa Fe, directed again by Harold Rivera, was assembled to be the protagonist. Players like H will not be in his dbeut yetugo Rodallega, Marlon Torres or Fabián Sambueza.
This is the payroll of the Lion 🦁 for for the ⚽ of the Liga-BetPlay 2023.#VamosSantaFe 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/WuorDsHEUc
– Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) January 27, 2023
#Jaguars #Santa #live #follow #minute #minute
