For Matchday 8 of the 2024 Finalization Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia, National Athletic will visit Jaguars of Cordoba in it Jaraguaynext Saturday, August 31, although it will do so without the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto on the bench after his surprise departure.
In their last clash, the Beasts of Sinú fell into the hands of Once Caldas by 2-0 after a double by Dayro Morenowhich left them at the bottom of the table with only three points.
On the other hand, The Purslane He beat him 3-1 Boyaca Patriots thanks to a double of Dairon Asprilla and the same of Alfredo Moraleswith Sebastian Moreno discounting, which happened on August 10, remembering that several of their commitments have been postponed. Those from Medellín are third in the classification with 13 points.
The last time they saw each other, National Athletic won 2-0 in the Atanasio Girardotwith so many of Alvaro Angulo and Oscar Perea.
When? Saturday, August 31st
Where? Monteria, Colombia
Stadium: Jaraguay
Schedule: 17:00 hours (Colombia)
The duel will be seen through Win+ Football.
The Montería team together with Envigado and Cali Sports are the protagonists of the average in the second semester, in which, Patriots march in last place. Until now, everything seems to indicate that the felines would be the other club to descend, even just a few days ago the strategist was changed, Nestor Craviotto He left and came back Edgar ‘Panzer’ Carvajal.
During the preview of the Jaguars in view of Once Caldas In Manizales, fans of the club arrived at the training ground to berate the group of players, where they were accused of not being committed to the institution and reminded that they are professionals with million-dollar salaries while they support the club for the love of the shirt.
After his arrival and before the clash against Once Caldasthe helmsman indicated: “You are called to solve problems. Here you have to come to play finals, match after match, you have to have commitment, attitude and concentration. A coach who goes day by day, preparing each match, which will not be easy, but you have to take them as finals. You always take the best from the people you work with, but I have my stamp and my sensitivity for football, of course I can have things in common with (Hernan) ‘Bolillo’ Gomez”.
Goalie: Geovanni Banguera
Defenses: Lucas Correa, Oscar Vanegas, Santiago Guzman, Darwin Andrade
Midfielders: Didier Pino, Enrique Serje, Juan Roa
Forwards: Pablo Rojas, Duvan Rodriguez, Diego Contreras
Substitutes: Daniel Padilla, Juan Herrera, Damir Valencia, Kevin Salazar, Kahiser Lenis, Jhon Figueroa, Julian Anaya
On Tuesday morning, the Verdolaga club surprised by announcing the dismissal of the coach Pablo Repetto through a statement on social media, despite being in third place in the table. Apparently, everything is due to the changes at the management level that have taken place in the institution.
Now, it seems that the new team strategist will be the Mexican Ephrain Juarezwho recently worked as a technical assistant at the Witches from Belgium, which will be his first experience as a head coach.
The Aztec began his career as a helmsman under the guidance of the Norwegian Ronny Deilabeing first in the Valerenga from Norway, then with the New York City of the MLShe Standard Liège from Belgium and finally, the Witches.
Goalie: Harlen Castillo
Defenses: William Tesillo, Felipe Aguirre, Andrés Román, Álvaro Angulo
Midfielders: Kilian Toscano, Kevin Zapata, Edwin Cardona
Forwards: Kevin Parra, Marino Hinestroza, Dairon Asprilla
Substitutes: Samuel Velasquez, Andres Sarmiento, Pablo Cepellini, Kevin Viveros, Alfredo Morales, Joan Castro, Luis Marquinez
Jaguares 0-1 Atlético Nacional
