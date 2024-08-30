✅🇮🇹⚪ WHITE VICTORY! The match in Palogrande ends. Once Caldas achieves an important victory against Jaguares that allows it to remain in the top positions of the table. Double ⚽ for top scorer Dayro Moreno. Double assists 🅰️ for Lucas Ríos. pic.twitter.com/FlzXwSzdEc — M.O11CE (@M11FPC) August 26, 2024

On the other hand, The Purslane He beat him 3-1 Boyaca Patriots thanks to a double of Dairon Asprilla and the same of Alfredo Moraleswith Sebastian Moreno discounting, which happened on August 10, remembering that several of their commitments have been postponed. Those from Medellín are third in the classification with 13 points.

BOMBSHELL AT ATLÉTICO NACIONAL! 🚨 The Paisa team announced that Pablo Repetto will not continue as technical director of the professional team. The Uruguayan leaves the team in third place in the table with 13 points (four wins, one draw and two losses).

During the preview of the Jaguars in view of Once Caldas In Manizales, fans of the club arrived at the training ground to berate the group of players, where they were accused of not being committed to the institution and reminded that they are professionals with million-dollar salaries while they support the club for the love of the shirt.

After his arrival and before the clash against Once Caldasthe helmsman indicated: “You are called to solve problems. Here you have to come to play finals, match after match, you have to have commitment, attitude and concentration. A coach who goes day by day, preparing each match, which will not be easy, but you have to take them as finals. You always take the best from the people you work with, but I have my stamp and my sensitivity for football, of course I can have things in common with (Hernan) ‘Bolillo’ Gomez”.

ATTENTION!!! Jaguares De Córdoba informs that Edgar "El Panzer" Carvajal assumes as its new technical director after the resignation of Nestor Craviotto. The team from Montería is last, without wins or goals and is in the relegation zone in the averages.

💙These are the 11 Celetes who will go out to give it their all on the Palogrande court. VS. Once Caldas.⚽ Date 7 – BetPlay League II-2024.

7:40PM. Strength Felines.🐆

7:40PM. Strength Felines.🐆 pic.twitter.com/oZQy5Yi4zz — Jaguares of Cordoba (@JaguaresdeCord) August 25, 2024

Now, it seems that the new team strategist will be the Mexican Ephrain Juarezwho recently worked as a technical assistant at the Witches from Belgium, which will be his first experience as a head coach.

The Aztec began his career as a helmsman under the guidance of the Norwegian Ronny Deilabeing first in the Valerenga from Norway, then with the New York City of the MLShe Standard Liège from Belgium and finally, the Witches.