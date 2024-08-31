JAguares hosts Atlético Nacional this Saturday at the start of the eighth day of the BetPlay League 2024-II, at the Jaraguay stadium in Montería. It will be the debut of Mexican Efraín Juárez on the bench of the Verdolaga team.

Juárez welcomes the team in third place in the standings, with 13 points, three less than the leader, Once Caldas, and one less than the second, Fortaleza CEIF. Nacional returns to play after 21 days: on August 10, it beat Patriotas 3-1.

For its part, Jaguares, who also just changed coach (Édgar ‘Panzer’ Carvajal arrived), is last, with three points in seven games, in which it has not scored a single goal.

Follow the match here: