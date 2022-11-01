Jaguares is left without a coach: Alexis Márquez is no more

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Once Caldas vs. Jaguares
The Córdoba club could not qualify for the home runs.
November 01, 2022, 05:10 PM
Cordoba Jaguars he was left without DT, after the elimination and non-classification to the semi-final home runs of the League.
This Tuesday the club announced the departure of the coach Alexis Marquezwho for personal reasons will not continue in office.
Márquez was in charge during the final 9 dates of the League. His assistant is also leaving, Rubén Zapata, and Diego Vargas, the physical trainer.
