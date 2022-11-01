Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Jaguares is left without a coach: Alexis Márquez is no more

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
Once Caldas vs. Jaguares

The Córdoba club could not qualify for the home runs.

Cordoba Jaguars he was left without DT, after the elimination and non-classification to the semi-final home runs of the League.

This Tuesday the club announced the departure of the coach Alexis Marquezwho for personal reasons will not continue in office.

Márquez was in charge during the final 9 dates of the League. His assistant is also leaving, Rubén Zapata, and Diego Vargas, the physical trainer.

