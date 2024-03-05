“Life is not about numbers, but about feelings,” Jaguar Nederland writes on the 'About Us' page. Will this text still be there when the last V8 has left the building? We will soon find out: Jaguar only wants to sell electric cars next year and will therefore stop building combustion engines. The production stop comes earlier than expected.

Joe Eberhardt is the boss of Jaguar Land Rover America and he tells Road & Track that production will stop in June this year. In any case, the last engines will not be in an F-Type, construction of which was already ended last year. The F-Pace now accounts for the majority of sales. In addition, Jaguar still makes the XF, E- and I-Pace in 'very small' numbers, according to Eberhardt.

'Production of the majority of our products will stop in June, but they will remain on sale for a long time. We have a production schedule that allows us to have a continuous supply of vehicles until the new cars arrive,” says the American JLR boss. He hopes for a smooth transition, but says he won't worry about it if supplies run out sooner or later.

The new Jaguar in 2025

Next year Jaguar will undergo a metamorphosis. The brand will then introduce the new JEA platform (Jaguar Electric Architecture). The first car to use this will be a four-seater GT. This must be the strongest street Jaguar of all time. It should also have a range of 700 kilometers and a price around 100,000 pounds (about 120,000 euros, without taxes). This year Jaguar will present the GT and deliveries will start in 2025.

In addition to the GT, two crossovers will be based on the new JEA platform. The first of these will be released sometime towards the end of 2025. The third electric car will be released in 2026. For those who miss the sound of a 5.0-liter V8, Jaguar has something audio clips made. Nice to play when you drive through a tunnel in your F-Pace.