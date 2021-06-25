Jaguar is tired of having to show off in an attempt to steal a percentage of market share from BMW and co in the broad premium market, which in our country is mainly kept afloat by the fleet sector. The costs are high, the margins thin and the competition is fierce. Moreover, it is almost impossible to combine with the announced electric revolution of the brand: from 2025 the brand will only sell EVs. Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré has therefore made the decision: Jaguar is going to look for a higher segment.

100,000 pounds or more

In an interview with Auto Express, Bolloré explains his plan: “We are going for modern luxury. And a luxury car starts at around 100,000 pounds. [117.000 euro]. We think that segment is a good fit for Jaguar in terms of refinement, modernity, engineering and technology.” That means ‘cheaper’ models like the XE and E-Pace will disappear from the range in favor of larger models. And maybe the scrapped electric XJ makes his comeback after all.

Bolloré admits that things are not going so well for Jaguar right now. “Land Rover is doing very well, the potential of the three-piece range with Range Rover, Defender and Discovery is very high. But the situation at Jaguar is worrying, even more so when you look inside. The brand is damaged.” According to the CEO, the problem is not with the design, but with Jaguar’s positioning. And so he wants to change that. We dare to add that the reliability of Jaguar Land Rover could also use a boost.

Internal design competition

To shape the future of Jaguar, design boss Gerry McGovern has launched an internal competition between three of the brand’s design teams. “The three groups have been given the same instructions, but draw from their own inspiration. They are completely free to reinvent the future of Jaguar from scratch,” said Bolloré.

The Jaguar brand therefore stands for a three-part revolution: a technical one with the transition to electric, an associated design revolution and a completely new market segment for the brand. But will Gerry McGovern be able to match the voluptuous design of his predecessors Ian Callum and Julian Thomson? And will it be enough to justify the higher price of future Jaguars? Time will tell us…