The “JEC Italia” led by Fabio Berardi sets down Poker for the event of the “100 + 1 Jaguars“, which will be held at the Monza racetrack on June 3rd. Protagonists absolute will be two special cars, which for the occasion will be driven by two equally special drivers.

A double return

Indeed, after 32 years spent resting in the family garage in Rome, he will rediscover the charm of the track E Type by Gianluca Bardelli, flanked by the E-Type Lightweight by Alberto Scuro, President of ASI. And behind the wheel of these two jewels will be the two most iconic drivers of the galaxy of the British brand: Gianluca Bardelli and Pietro Silva.

Two exceptional pilots

The first will be driving his car with which he achieved countless successes on Italian tracks, including this one memorable at the Imola GP in 1991where under pouring rain he preceded cars and drivers of the highest crest, while the latter is remembered today for having been the winner of the Italian Cup in 1986 and the Targa Florio in 1988as well as for having brought home a long series of successes on track and uphill.

An event full of novelties

The event promises to be full of interest given the huge number of Jaguars of all types and models that will be present on the track. Finally, there will also be one dash of glamourguaranteed by the presence of a large group of fascinating female drivers, including Francesca Pizzuti and Adriana Bego, protagonists aboard a rare and powerful XKR 100 from 2001. One last consideration: now that Bardelli’s E-Type has rediscovered the flavor of the track, and with it its pilots, we can hypothesize an imminent return to international competitions? Further updates coming soon.