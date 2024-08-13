The range electrification strategy continues to take shape Jaguar. In December last year, the British car manufacturer announced the imminent end of production of the XE, XF, F-Type, I-Pace and E-Pace models: in fact, the only car that would continue to be built during this year would be the F-Paceuntil the start of the new electric era in 2025.

New Jaguar Electric GT Concept

All confirmed: by the end of 2024 Jaguar will present a new electric GT concept with four doors and four seats, which will be placed in the price range of 100,000 pounds, equivalent to approximately 118,000 euros. The first rumours relating to this prototype have already appeared on the web: there is talk of a range of over 700 kmthe possibility of taking advantage of ultra-fast charging, and an engine that should include a double electric motor capable of delivering a total of over 575 HP.

Appetizer to a Super SUV and a Sedan

Of course, since it is a concept car, it should act as a point of reference technological and design language of future models of the English brand: in particular, the Jaguar range should expand with a Super SUV to rival the Bentley Bentayga and a sedan the size of the Flying Spur, both expected by 2028.

Are all electric cars the same?

Jaguar CEO Rawdon Glover also spoke out on the subject in recent days, telling Autocar: “Today’s electric cars seem all quite similar because they spent too much time in a wind tunnel, for reasons of autonomy. If you look at the industry, it’s pretty homogeneous, and I suspect that might be part of the reason why battery-powered car sales have slowed. What we want to do is make a car that you actually challenge some of these conventions“.