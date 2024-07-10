A challenge within a challenge. With one week to go until the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season finale in London, Jaguar TCS Racing will be running its GEN3 race car on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th July fully electric on the iconic hill climb of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A real debut for the British team, which at Goodwood will have the opportunity to demonstrate all the power, pace and technical innovation of the car.

Karun Chandhok at the wheel

The GEN3, which delivers a maximum power of 350 kWon Saturday 13 July at 9.20am will be led by motorsport legend and veteran broadcaster Karun Chandhok. Friday’s final driver line-up will be confirmed later in the week, but another twist is expected. Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal James Barclay will take part in a panel discussion at the Electric Avenue, a dedicated electric vehicle hub, on Friday 12 July at 10.40am.

A Bit of Formula E for Goodwood Fans

“The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​is a key event in the motorsport calendar and we are very proud to be part of it this year and demonstrate the impressive performance of our latest GEN3 all-electric Formula E race car,” said James Barclay, Managing Director, JLR Motorsport and Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal. “The 2024 festival comes a week before the championship season finale in London, where our team is challenging for the Teams’ World Championship and our drivers Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans are first and second respectively in the Drivers’ World Championship. It will be an incredible spectacle in London and we are excited to bring a bit of Formula E to the motorsports fans at Goodwood ahead of that.”