Jaguar prepares to revolutionize its range in a post-modern key. It seems that the British car manufacturer has decided to “destroy” its current line-up during the year: models such as the XE, the XF, the sporty F-Type, the E-Pace SUV and even the electric crossover I-Pace will say goodbye to the company, only the F-Pace SUV will not give in becoming the only Jaguar on sale.

Five models towards cutting

A truce that will be short in any case, given that all these models destined for cancellation will be replaced in the short term by a new generation of fully electric vehicles, including SUVs. Jaguar says reducing its range from six vehicles to just one could actually improve the brand’s profit margins: JLR CEO Adrian Mardell has described the cars set to be cut “with a profitability close to zero“.

The Jaguar Strategy

“We are eliminating five products from our range, all of which are lower value – commented Mardell addressing investors – None of these have allowed us to earn anything, that’s why we are replacing them with new models based on new concept architectures“. Numbers in hand, Jaguar seems to have its reasons: in the last financial quarter the British brand sold a total of 15,324 cars, and of these the F-Pace represented a third of it.

Towards an electric range

But for every five models that will say goodbye, there will be several that will join the Jaguar range. In particular, there is talk of the introduction of three new 100% electric vehicles built on the next generation platform Jaguar Electrified Architecturemore conveniently known as JEA: the first of these will be launched sometime next year, although a concept car is expected to debut in the US before the end of this year.