There are great expectations around Jaguar for the next world championship campaign. It is a Formula E that rediscovers itself devoid of its references, with the absence of the multi-world champion Techeetah team from the grid. DS inaugurates a partnership yet to be discovered with Penske, while the same Satory powertrains will also be managed for the first time by the former Venturi team, now Maserati. After the abandonment of Mercedes, the world champion team led by Ian James embraces the Nissan power train under the McLaren banner, another combination around which various unknowns hover. In the context of these changes, the team that most of all can boast great stability is precisely Jaguarstill strong in the pairing of recent seasons made up of Sam Bird and the reigning runner-up Mitch Evans.

There I-TYPE 6, this is the name of the jaguar’s single-seater, like the other third generation cars it is characterized by 50 kilos less and 100 kW more than its predecessor. Invisible from the outside, the Jaguar powertrain features some noteworthy construction innovations. The Jaguar TCS Racing Team will in fact make use of the collaboration with Wolfspeed as official partner for semiconductors, following the partnership recently established with the Jaguar Land Rover group. THE new silicon-carbon inverters developed by Wolfspeed, made with an innovative technology, will help to manage energy more efficiently, contributing to the overall efficiency of the powertrain and indirectly to the sustainable pace in the race. The two cars of Envision Racing, the team that will be a customer of the jaguar in 2023, will also benefit from the progress of Jaguar’s powertrain. The collaboration with Micro Focus in the role of Official Technical Partner is also confirmed, supplier of software and services useful for data collection, analysis and virtual simulations conducted within the team, including tender strategies. Jaguar finally announced how from 2025 a process of technology transfer from the I-TYPE 6 to future electric road models will begin of the British house.

Great news also in terms of livery. The typical black-light blue color is abandoned, to switch to an asymmetrical black-white scheme between the two cars, thus facilitating the recognition of the drivers. The vice-champion of the world Mitch Evans commented on his new car at the launch event: “Last season was my best season, finishing second in the drivers’ championship, therefore we are determined to move up one spot this year. The new Jaguar I-TYPE 6 gives us plenty to play with, with more power and speed. The team and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we maximize all of this to actually use it to our advantage. Formula E is a highly competitive category, but I’m looking forward to the season starting in January to fight to win both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles.”

The words of his teammate were no less Sam Bird: “The last season was full of ups and downs for me and I couldn’t complete the championship due to an injury. I used the post-season to reset everything, to come back stronger and now I’m more determined than ever to do well for the team. We have concentrated all our efforts on Jaguar ITYPE 6 and I can’t wait to get back out there for my third season with the team and show everyone what I’m capable of.” In closing, there was no shortage of words from the Team Principal, James Barclay: “We are thrilled to welcome Wolfspeed to the team as our Official Power Semiconductor Partner. Their experience with silicon-carbon technology will play a central role in the performance of our powertrain. […] I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved last season, with our all-time high in points, but we know we can do better and we are here to compete for the World Cup. We place our trust in the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 and in the strength of our team. I can’t wait to find out what the season has in store for us.”