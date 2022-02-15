The changes in the automotive sector have also influenced the concept of simply owning a car, with the new rental formulas that are increasingly popular with motorists. It also fits into this groove Jaguar Land Rover Rent, the new service that the British brand will offer on the Italian territory through its network of dealerships and thanks to the collaboration of Leasys Rent. The customer can choose the package and the car that best suits their needs. The formula is simple and it only takes three steps to get ready to get into the car.

To choose the preferred rental formula, in the short or medium term, from a minimum of one day up to 12 months, just three simple clicks will be enough. It will be possible to access the dedicated platform, both from the specific sections on our institutional websites Jaguar Italia and Land Rover Italia and, directly, from the address https://rent.jaguarlandrover.it/it and enter, first of all, the pick-up location and booking period, adding your own brand and model preferences. It will then be possible to view all the availabilities at the nearest Jaguar and Land Rover Rent dealerships, select the model of interest among those proposed, And confirm your choice by completing the request with the final order formalization information. Here, now your car of wishes is waiting for you at the dealership.

“Our commitment is to continue to offer our customers, in addition to extraordinarily desirable products, effective mobility solutions in line with new needs ” – has explained Marco Santucci, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy – “We work to explore new ways towards an increasingly modern, connected and sustainable mobility”.